Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX) Will Post Earnings of $2.89 Per Share

Brokerages forecast that L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX) will announce $2.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have issued estimates for L3Harris Technologies’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $2.32 to $3.00. L3Harris Technologies reported earnings of $2.80 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 3.2%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, May 4th.

On average, analysts expect that L3Harris Technologies will report full year earnings of $12.89 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $12.75 to $13.05. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $14.49 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $14.10 to $14.75. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for L3Harris Technologies.

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The company reported $3.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.09 by $0.05. L3Harris Technologies had a return on equity of 11.29% and a net margin of 7.18%. The firm had revenue of $4.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.89 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.85 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut L3Harris Technologies from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $220.00 to $215.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on L3Harris Technologies from $235.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $210.00 target price on shares of L3Harris Technologies in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Susquehanna Bancshares began coverage on L3Harris Technologies in a research note on Monday, December 14th. They issued a “positive” rating and a $230.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on L3Harris Technologies from $235.00 to $226.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. L3Harris Technologies has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $224.20.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in L3Harris Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $829,000. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in L3Harris Technologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in L3Harris Technologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in L3Harris Technologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Sage Private Wealth Group LLC bought a new stake in L3Harris Technologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Institutional investors own 80.58% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:LHX traded down $2.56 on Tuesday, reaching $188.48. 23,386 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,370,204. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $184.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $182.87. L3Harris Technologies has a 52 week low of $142.01 and a 52 week high of $209.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 26th. Investors of record on Friday, March 12th will be issued a $1.02 dividend. This is a positive change from L3Harris Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.85. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.16%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 11th. L3Harris Technologies’s payout ratio is presently 33.73%.

About L3Harris Technologies

L3Harris Technologies, Inc, an aerospace and defense technology company, provides mission-critical solutions for government and commercial customers worldwide. The company's Integrated Mission Systems segment provides multi-mission intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) systems; and communication systems, as well as fleet management support, sensor development, modifications, and periodic depot maintenance services for ISR and airborne missions.

