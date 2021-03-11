Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate MEI Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEIP) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $4.55 Million

Equities analysts expect that MEI Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEIP) will post $4.55 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for MEI Pharma’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $1.20 million and the highest estimate coming in at $8.95 million. MEI Pharma posted sales of $1.24 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 266.9%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, May 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that MEI Pharma will report full-year sales of $18.90 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $4.98 million to $31.68 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $72.16 million, with estimates ranging from $49.95 million to $103.36 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover MEI Pharma.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price target on shares of MEI Pharma in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of MEI Pharma from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. MEI Pharma currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $10.60.

Shares of MEI Pharma stock opened at $3.62 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.06. MEI Pharma has a 12 month low of $0.72 and a 12 month high of $4.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $407.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.03 and a beta of 1.65.

In other MEI Pharma news, Director Frederick W. Driscoll sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.03, for a total transaction of $100,750.00. Insiders own 4.42% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of MEI Pharma by 2.4% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 234,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $731,000 after buying an additional 5,500 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in MEI Pharma by 14.0% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 52,187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,000 after acquiring an additional 6,406 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in shares of MEI Pharma by 14.5% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 72,803 shares of the company’s stock worth $192,000 after purchasing an additional 9,208 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of MEI Pharma by 64.5% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 24,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 9,745 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in shares of MEI Pharma by 9.5% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 118,332 shares of the company’s stock worth $312,000 after acquiring an additional 10,309 shares during the last quarter. 67.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About MEI Pharma

MEI Pharma, Inc, a late-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of various therapies for the treatment of cancer. The company develops Zandelisib, an oral phosphatidylinositol 3-kinase delta inhibitor that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of patients with relapsed/refractory follicular lymphoma, as well as in Phase Ib multi-arm trial to treat B-cell malignancies; and Voruciclib, an oral cyclin-dependent kinase inhibitor, which is in Phase Ib clinical trial for acute myeloid leukemia and B-cell malignancies.

