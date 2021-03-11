Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) Will Post Earnings of $2.98 Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) will announce $2.98 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Thirteen analysts have issued estimates for Netflix’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $3.01 and the lowest is $2.92. Netflix reported earnings of $1.57 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 89.8%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, April 20th.

On average, analysts expect that Netflix will report full year earnings of $9.81 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.01 to $10.66. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $12.80 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $11.72 to $14.25. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Netflix.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 18th. The Internet television network reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.38 by ($0.19). The firm had revenue of $6.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.62 billion. Netflix had a net margin of 11.78% and a return on equity of 31.48%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 21.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.30 EPS.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on NFLX. Cowen boosted their price target on Netflix from $650.00 to $675.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $650.00 target price on shares of Netflix in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. KeyCorp raised their price target on Netflix from $634.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Netflix from $425.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $685.00 target price (up from $628.00) on shares of Netflix in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $580.62.

In related news, CEO Reed Hastings sold 437,311 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $527.26, for a total transaction of $230,576,597.86. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 41,097 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,668,804.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Jessica Neal sold 476 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $564.29, for a total transaction of $268,602.04. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 476 shares in the company, valued at $268,602.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 442,339 shares of company stock valued at $233,359,064 over the last ninety days. 3.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in NFLX. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. boosted its holdings in Netflix by 66,498.4% during the 4th quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 7,511,629 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $333,000 after acquiring an additional 7,500,350 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Netflix during the fourth quarter worth $2,455,494,000. Magellan Asset Management Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Netflix during the third quarter valued at $1,654,518,000. SB Management Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Netflix during the third quarter valued at $1,024,473,000. Finally, D1 Capital Partners L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Netflix by 694.6% in the fourth quarter. D1 Capital Partners L.P. now owns 976,801 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $528,186,000 after purchasing an additional 853,876 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.71% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:NFLX opened at $493.33 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $543.53 and a 200-day moving average price of $514.55. The company has a market cap of $218.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 79.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.92. Netflix has a 12 month low of $290.25 and a 12 month high of $593.29.

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, and feature films across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of Internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

