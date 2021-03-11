Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate New York Community Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:NYCB) to Announce $0.27 EPS

Wall Street analysts expect New York Community Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:NYCB) to announce earnings of $0.27 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Seven analysts have provided estimates for New York Community Bancorp’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.25 and the highest is $0.29. New York Community Bancorp reported earnings per share of $0.20 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 35%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that New York Community Bancorp will report full-year earnings of $1.11 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.99 to $1.20. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $1.21 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.13 to $1.30. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover New York Community Bancorp.

Get New York Community Bancorp alerts:

New York Community Bancorp (NYSE:NYCB) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $322.95 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $313.05 million. New York Community Bancorp had a net margin of 23.07% and a return on equity of 6.69%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.20 earnings per share.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. B. Riley upped their target price on New York Community Bancorp from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of New York Community Bancorp from $12.50 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. TheStreet raised shares of New York Community Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. UBS Group cut shares of New York Community Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $13.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Compass Point raised New York Community Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $11.92.

In other New York Community Bancorp news, Director Ronald A. Rosenfeld bought 5,000 shares of New York Community Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $10.63 per share, for a total transaction of $53,150.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 3.31% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NYCB. Advisor Partners LLC grew its position in shares of New York Community Bancorp by 83.9% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 19,721 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $163,000 after acquiring an additional 8,998 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in New York Community Bancorp by 1.9% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 788,132 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,518,000 after purchasing an additional 14,694 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in New York Community Bancorp by 175.7% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,598,477 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $16,864,000 after purchasing an additional 1,018,731 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its stake in New York Community Bancorp by 299.5% during the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 68,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $564,000 after purchasing an additional 51,128 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIBC World Markets Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of New York Community Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth $202,000. 50.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE NYCB traded down $0.17 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $12.44. The stock had a trading volume of 139,837 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,306,557. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.78. The company has a market cap of $5.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.01, a P/E/G ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.07. New York Community Bancorp has a 52-week low of $7.72 and a 52-week high of $13.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.52.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Shareholders of record on Saturday, February 6th were issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 4th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.47%. New York Community Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 88.31%.

About New York Community Bancorp

New York Community Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for New York Community Bank that provides banking products and services in Metro New York, New Jersey, Ohio, Florida, and Arizona. The company offers various deposit products, including interest-bearing checking and money market, savings, non-interest-bearing, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

Featured Story: Special Dividends

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on New York Community Bancorp (NYCB)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for New York Community Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for New York Community Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.