Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate The Manitowoc Company, Inc. (NYSE:MTW) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $345.38 Million

Wall Street analysts expect that The Manitowoc Company, Inc. (NYSE:MTW) will report sales of $345.38 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have provided estimates for The Manitowoc’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $312.70 million and the highest estimate coming in at $370.00 million. The Manitowoc posted sales of $329.20 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 4.9%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, May 6th.

On average, analysts expect that The Manitowoc will report full year sales of $1.52 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.46 billion to $1.57 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $1.64 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.57 billion to $1.70 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover The Manitowoc.

The Manitowoc (NYSE:MTW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 8th. The industrial products company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.10. The Manitowoc had a negative return on equity of 1.02% and a negative net margin of 0.79%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.35 EPS.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on MTW. Barclays raised their price objective on The Manitowoc from $13.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded The Manitowoc from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $16.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Citigroup raised their target price on The Manitowoc from $15.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. TheStreet raised The Manitowoc from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their target price on The Manitowoc from $11.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.88.

MTW stock remained flat at $$17.89 during midday trading on Tuesday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,082,866 shares, compared to its average volume of 351,271. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $15.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The stock has a market cap of $618.65 million, a P/E ratio of -52.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 2.26. The Manitowoc has a 12 month low of $7.24 and a 12 month high of $18.23.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MTW. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in The Manitowoc by 247.6% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,807 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 5,561 shares in the last quarter. Isthmus Partners LLC grew its position in The Manitowoc by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter. Isthmus Partners LLC now owns 110,821 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $932,000 after acquiring an additional 6,941 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in The Manitowoc in the 3rd quarter valued at about $734,000. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in The Manitowoc by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 80,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $673,000 after acquiring an additional 4,837 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in The Manitowoc in the 3rd quarter valued at about $373,000. 70.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The Manitowoc Company Profile

The Manitowoc Company, Inc provides engineered lifting equipment for the construction industry in the Americas, Europe, Africa, the Middle East, and the Asia Pacific. It designs, manufactures, and distributes crawler-mounted lattice-boom cranes under the Manitowoc brand; a line of top-slewing and self-erecting tower cranes under the Potain brand; mobile telescopic cranes under the Grove, Shuttlelift, and National Crane brands; and a hydraulically powered telescopic boom trucks under the National Crane brand.

