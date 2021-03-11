Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) Will Post Earnings of $0.80 Per Share

Analysts predict that TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) will post $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for TransUnion’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.78 and the highest is $0.82. TransUnion reported earnings per share of $0.73 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 9.6%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that TransUnion will report full-year earnings of $3.31 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.25 to $3.37. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $3.75 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.62 to $3.89. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow TransUnion.

TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 16th. The business services provider reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.08. TransUnion had a return on equity of 23.03% and a net margin of 12.00%. The business had revenue of $698.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $695.17 million.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of TransUnion in a report on Friday, January 29th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of TransUnion from $108.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of TransUnion from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of TransUnion from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $92.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $101.62.

In related news, EVP Timothy J. Martin sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.68, for a total value of $458,400.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 21,129 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,937,106.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider John T. Danaher sold 943 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.16, for a total transaction of $83,134.88. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 18,665 shares in the company, valued at $1,645,506.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 37,384 shares of company stock worth $3,403,796. Corporate insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in TransUnion during the third quarter valued at $25,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue bought a new stake in TransUnion during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new stake in TransUnion during the third quarter valued at $30,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in TransUnion during the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. increased its stake in TransUnion by 271.8% during the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 383 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.63% of the company’s stock.

TRU traded down $0.26 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $87.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 16,545 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,469,812. TransUnion has a 52-week low of $52.50 and a 52-week high of $102.80. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $89.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $90.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48. The firm has a market cap of $16.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.75, a PEG ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.25.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 11th will be given a dividend of $0.075 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 10th. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.34%. TransUnion’s payout ratio is currently 11.76%.

About TransUnion

TransUnion provides risk and information solutions. The company operates in three segments: U.S. Markets, International, and Consumer Interactive. The U.S. Markets segment provides consumer reports, actionable insights, and analytics, such as credit and other scores, as well as technology solutions for businesses.

