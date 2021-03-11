Zacks: Brokerages Expect Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM) to Announce $0.76 Earnings Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM) (TSE:AEM) to post earnings of $0.76 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Agnico Eagle Mines’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.77 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.75. Agnico Eagle Mines reported earnings of $0.23 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 230.4%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, April 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Agnico Eagle Mines will report full-year earnings of $3.31 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.02 to $3.61. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $3.30 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.17 to $3.49. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Agnico Eagle Mines.

Get Agnico Eagle Mines alerts:

Agnico Eagle Mines (NYSE:AEM) (TSE:AEM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 11th. The mining company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.02. Agnico Eagle Mines had a return on equity of 7.22% and a net margin of 21.54%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.37 EPS.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. National Bank Financial reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Canaccord Genuity decreased their price target on Agnico Eagle Mines from $115.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 1st. TheStreet lowered Agnico Eagle Mines from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. TD Securities reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price target on Agnico Eagle Mines from $95.00 to $91.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $85.67.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AEM. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. lifted its holdings in Agnico Eagle Mines by 351.0% during the 3rd quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 16,200 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $1,290,000 after buying an additional 12,608 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 35,964 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $2,864,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 16,278 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $1,295,000 after acquiring an additional 1,061 shares in the last quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 19.5% in the 3rd quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC now owns 62,932 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $5,010,000 after acquiring an additional 10,281 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 22.8% in the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 44,218 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $3,512,000 after acquiring an additional 8,220 shares in the last quarter. 61.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of AEM traded up $0.34 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $58.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 91,495 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,497,755. Agnico Eagle Mines has a one year low of $31.00 and a one year high of $89.23. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $64.92 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $73.01. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 18.13 and a beta of 0.63.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 26th. Agnico Eagle Mines’s payout ratio is presently 144.33%.

Agnico Eagle Mines Company Profile

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral properties in Canada, Mexico, and Finland. The company operates through Northern Business and Southern Business segments. It primarily produces and sells gold deposit, as well as explores for silver, zinc, and copper deposits.

Featured Story: Risk Tolerance

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Agnico Eagle Mines (AEM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Agnico Eagle Mines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Agnico Eagle Mines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.