Zacks: Brokerages Expect Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT) Will Announce Earnings of $0.14 Per Share

Analysts expect Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT) to post $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for Dynatrace’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.13 to $0.14. Dynatrace reported earnings per share of $0.11 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 27.3%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th.

On average, analysts expect that Dynatrace will report full year earnings of $0.61 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.61 to $0.62. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $0.64 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.55 to $0.72. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Dynatrace.

Dynatrace (NYSE:DT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $182.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $172.36 million. Dynatrace had a net margin of 12.75% and a return on equity of 10.69%. The company’s revenue was up 27.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.10 earnings per share.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on DT shares. DA Davidson boosted their target price on Dynatrace from $50.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Loop Capital raised their target price on Dynatrace from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JMP Securities boosted their price target on shares of Dynatrace from $50.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Dynatrace from $50.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, BTIG Research started coverage on shares of Dynatrace in a report on Monday, January 4th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Dynatrace currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $54.76.

In other Dynatrace news, SVP Stephen J. Pace sold 99,787 shares of Dynatrace stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.29, for a total transaction of $5,018,288.23. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 168,437 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,470,696.73. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Siclen John Van sold 55,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.38, for a total transaction of $2,165,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,014,905 shares in the company, valued at $39,966,958.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 364,379 shares of company stock worth $16,992,792 in the last quarter. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of DT. Personal CFO Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Dynatrace by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 5,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $248,000 after buying an additional 281 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in Dynatrace by 1.7% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 17,337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $711,000 after acquiring an additional 286 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio grew its position in Dynatrace by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 20,759 shares of the company’s stock worth $898,000 after acquiring an additional 596 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dynatrace during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Finally, American International Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Dynatrace by 15.2% during the 3rd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 4,786 shares of the company’s stock worth $196,000 after purchasing an additional 632 shares during the last quarter. 94.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:DT traded up $3.01 during trading on Thursday, reaching $54.11. The company had a trading volume of 2,000,443 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,670,484. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $49.71 and its 200 day moving average is $42.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.29 billion, a PE ratio of 193.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 1.52. Dynatrace has a twelve month low of $17.10 and a twelve month high of $56.77.

Dynatrace

Dynatrace, Inc provides a software intelligence platform for the enterprise cloud applications. It operates Dynatrace, a platform for running and optimizing multi-cloud environments. Its products include AppMon that works in various application environments, such as mobile apps, web apps, web browsers, web servers, Java, .NET, Node.js, PHP, databases, middleware, and mainframe; and Classic Real User Monitoring, which tracks user's experience from an edge devices comprising smart phones, tablets, PCs, or kiosk through cloud services, as well as customer's web tiers.

