Zacks: Brokerages Expect Fortis Inc. (NYSE:FTS) Will Announce Earnings of $0.59 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Fortis Inc. (NYSE:FTS) to announce $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Fortis’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.58 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.59. Fortis posted earnings per share of $0.51 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 15.7%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Fortis will report full year earnings of $2.19 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.13 to $2.22. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $2.32 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.25 to $2.36. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Fortis.

Fortis (NYSE:FTS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The utilities provider reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.17. Fortis had a net margin of 13.88% and a return on equity of 6.00%. The business had revenue of $1.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.40 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.62 earnings per share.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Fortis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Fortis from $60.00 to $59.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Scotiabank cut their target price on shares of Fortis from $63.00 to $61.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, National Bank Financial cut their target price on shares of Fortis and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $57.75.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FTS. Advisor Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Fortis by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 6,321 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $258,000 after purchasing an additional 333 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in shares of Fortis by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 6,961 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $285,000 after acquiring an additional 403 shares during the period. Creative Planning lifted its position in shares of Fortis by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 8,272 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $338,000 after acquiring an additional 409 shares during the period. Cardinal Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Fortis by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Cardinal Capital Management Inc. now owns 12,450 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $508,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Finally, Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in shares of Fortis by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 9,861 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $403,000 after acquiring an additional 502 shares during the period. 47.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE FTS traded up $0.40 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $40.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 595,274 shares, compared to its average volume of 446,732. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $40.25 and a 200 day moving average of $40.61. Fortis has a twelve month low of $28.59 and a twelve month high of $43.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.79, a PEG ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.3962 per share. This represents a $1.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.87%. This is a positive change from Fortis’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 14th. Fortis’s payout ratio is presently 80.21%.

Fortis

Fortis Inc operates as an electric and gas utility company in Canada, the United States, and the Caribbean countries. It generates, transmits, and distributes electricity to approximately 433,000 retail customers in southeastern Arizona; and 98,000 retail customers in Arizona's Mohave and Santa Cruz counties with an aggregate capacity of 3,233 megawatts (MW), including 59 MW of solar capacity.

