Zacks: Brokerages Expect Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR) to Announce $1.33 EPS

Analysts predict that Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $1.33 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seven analysts have made estimates for Monolithic Power Systems’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.31 to $1.39. Monolithic Power Systems posted earnings of $0.95 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 40%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Monolithic Power Systems will report full year earnings of $5.77 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.55 to $5.91. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $6.82 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.12 to $7.30. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Monolithic Power Systems.

Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ:MPWR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The semiconductor company reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.51. Monolithic Power Systems had a return on equity of 17.95% and a net margin of 19.78%.

Several research firms recently commented on MPWR. Raymond James raised their target price on Monolithic Power Systems from $336.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Loop Capital raised their target price on Monolithic Power Systems from $350.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut Monolithic Power Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $359.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, December 18th. Truist raised their target price on Monolithic Power Systems from $346.00 to $445.00 in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities raised their target price on Monolithic Power Systems from $430.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $369.00.

NASDAQ MPWR opened at $343.15 on Monday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $371.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $327.18. Monolithic Power Systems has a one year low of $130.12 and a one year high of $406.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 98.30, a P/E/G ratio of 4.04 and a beta of 0.93.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be issued a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 30th. This is a positive change from Monolithic Power Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. Monolithic Power Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 79.05%.

In other news, CEO Michael Hsing sold 52,729 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $366.34, for a total value of $19,316,741.86. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,125,869 shares in the company, valued at $412,450,849.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Deming Xiao sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $398.00, for a total value of $1,990,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 332,847 shares in the company, valued at approximately $132,473,106. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 253,937 shares of company stock worth $94,495,817 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Amalgamated Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 9,176 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,361,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in Monolithic Power Systems by 1.0% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,962 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,111,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its holdings in Monolithic Power Systems by 2.6% during the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 1,638 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $458,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the period. Oak Ridge Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Monolithic Power Systems by 0.8% during the third quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC now owns 5,111 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,429,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the period. Finally, PFG Advisors lifted its holdings in Monolithic Power Systems by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 1,460 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $535,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.33% of the company’s stock.

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc designs, develops, and markets integrated power semiconductor solutions and power delivery architectures for consumer, computing and storage, automotive, industrial, communications, and consumer applications markets. It offers direct current (DC) to DC integrated circuits (ICs) that are used to convert and control voltages of various electronic systems, such as portable electronic devices, wireless LAN access points, computers, monitors, automobiles, and medical equipment.

