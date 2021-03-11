Zacks Investment Research Downgrades CNOOC (NYSE:CEO) to Hold

CNOOC (NYSE:CEO) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Cnooc Limited is a company that engages primarily in the exploration, development and production of crude oil and natural gas offshore China. We are the dominant producer of crude oil and natural gas and the only company permitted to conduct exploration and production activities with international oil and gas companies offshore China. “

Get CNOOC alerts:

CEO has been the subject of a number of other reports. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on CNOOC in a report on Sunday, November 22nd. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded CNOOC from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $108.50.

Shares of NYSE CEO remained flat at $$121.76 during midday trading on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $54.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.19 and a beta of 1.10. CNOOC has a 1 year low of $81.11 and a 1 year high of $131.83. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $113.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $103.73. The company has a current ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. increased its position in CNOOC by 55.0% in the 4th quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 400 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $117,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of CNOOC by 42.3% during the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 481 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its holdings in CNOOC by 206.1% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 750 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 505 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in CNOOC by 34.1% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,447 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $139,000 after buying an additional 368 shares in the last quarter. Finally, XTX Markets LLC bought a new position in CNOOC in the 4th quarter valued at about $229,000. 2.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CNOOC Company Profile

CNOOC Limited, an investment holding company, explores for, develops, produces, and sells crude oil and natural gas in offshore China, Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, Nigeria, Argentina, Indonesia, Uganda, Iraq, Brazil, Guyana, Russia, Australia, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: E&P, Trading Business, and Corporate.

Featured Story: Why do corrections happen?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on CNOOC (CEO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for CNOOC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CNOOC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.