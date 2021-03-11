Zacks Investment Research Downgrades The Gap (NYSE:GPS) to Sell

The Gap (NYSE:GPS) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. They presently have a $31.00 price target on the apparel retailer’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price points to a potential upside of 2.82% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Shares of Gap have outpaced the industry in the past three months, thanks to the earnings beat in fourth-quarter fiscal 2020. Although sales and earnings declined year over year, its overall results marked a sequential improvement. Also, the bottom line reflected gains stemming from improved margins as a result of lower rent and occupancy costs as well as store closures. Strength in Old Navy and Athleta brands and robust online momentum also remain upsides. However, soft in-store sales due to closure of underperforming stores and weak store traffic in a few regions hurt sales. Also, adverse COVID-19 impacts are likely to persist in the first half of 2021. Gap and Banana Republic brands continue to be affected by the shift in consumers’ demand to casual fashion. Also, elevated operating costs due to higher investments in marketing remain a woe.”

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on The Gap from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on The Gap from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on The Gap from $25.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of The Gap from $19.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup cut The Gap from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $30.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.60.

Shares of GPS opened at $30.15 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.33 and a beta of 1.52. The Gap has a 1 year low of $5.26 and a 1 year high of $30.45. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.85.

The Gap (NYSE:GPS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd. The apparel retailer reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.10. The Gap had a negative net margin of 7.71% and a negative return on equity of 24.81%. The company had revenue of $4.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.66 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.58 earnings per share. The Gap’s quarterly revenue was down 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that The Gap will post -2.07 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Nancy Green sold 15,400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.00, for a total transaction of $354,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 72,693 shares in the company, valued at $1,671,939. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Shawn Curran sold 7,562 shares of The Gap stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.26, for a total transaction of $153,206.12. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 36,187 shares in the company, valued at $733,148.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 29,629 shares of company stock valued at $680,747 over the last 90 days. 45.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in GPS. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of The Gap by 1,723.2% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 251,986 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $6,597,000 after acquiring an additional 238,165 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement & Preservation of GA LLC bought a new stake in The Gap during the fourth quarter valued at about $2,612,000. LMR Partners LLP bought a new stake in The Gap during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,652,000. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in The Gap by 41.7% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 215,265 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $4,346,000 after purchasing an additional 63,393 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in The Gap by 11.2% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 462,384 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $9,336,000 after purchasing an additional 46,452 shares in the last quarter. 55.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Gap Company Profile

The Gap, Inc operates as an apparel retail company worldwide. The company offers apparel, accessories, and personal care products for men, women, and children under the Old Navy, Gap, Banana Republic, Athleta, Intermix, Janie and Jack, and Hill City brands. Its products include denim, tees, fleece, khakis, and other products; and fitness and lifestyle products for use in yoga, training, sports, travel, and everyday activities to women and girls.

