Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Veritone (NASDAQ:VERI) to Sell

Veritone (NASDAQ:VERI) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Veritone, Inc. is an artificial intelligence company. It developed the Veritone Platform, which unlocks the power of AI-based cognitive computing to transform and analyze unstructured public and private audio and video data for clients in the media, politics, legal and law enforcement industries. Veritone, Inc. is based in Newport Beach, United States. “

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on the stock. JMP Securities lifted their price target on shares of Veritone from $21.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 5th. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Veritone in a report on Monday, December 21st. They issued a “hold” rating and a $25.00 target price for the company. Northland Securities boosted their target price on shares of Veritone from $15.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 5th. Finally, Roth Capital boosted their target price on shares of Veritone from $42.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.43.

Shares of NASDAQ VERI opened at $31.10 on Thursday. Veritone has a 52 week low of $1.22 and a 52 week high of $50.34. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $40.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $862.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.28 and a beta of 3.55.

Veritone (NASDAQ:VERI) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 4th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.39) by $0.25. Veritone had a negative net margin of 94.44% and a negative return on equity of 122.72%. Research analysts forecast that Veritone will post -1.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Veritone news, Director G Louis Graziadio III sold 982 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.40, for a total transaction of $35,744.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 134,283 shares in the company, valued at $4,887,901.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 25.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VERI. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its position in shares of Veritone by 18.3% during the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 258,271 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,348,000 after acquiring an additional 39,964 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new position in Veritone in the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,966,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in Veritone in the 3rd quarter valued at about $248,000. Banta Asset Management LP bought a new position in Veritone in the 4th quarter valued at about $66,006,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in Veritone by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 48,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $445,000 after buying an additional 2,100 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.10% of the company’s stock.

Veritone Company Profile

Veritone, Inc provides artificial intelligence (AI) computing solutions in the United States and the United Kingdom. It develops and operates aiWARE platform, an AI operating system that integrates and orchestrates a range of cognitive engines to reveal multivariate insights from structured and unstructured data, as well as to conduct cognitive workflows based on these insights.

