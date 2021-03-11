Zacks Investment Research Lowers Boqii (NYSE:BQ) to Sell

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Boqii (NYSE:BQ) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Boqii Holding Limited provides pet-focused online community principally in China’s pet market. Boqii Holding Limited is based in SHANGHAI. “

Separately, Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of Boqii in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. They set a market perform rating on the stock.

Shares of NYSE BQ opened at $5.53 on Monday. Boqii has a one year low of $4.06 and a one year high of $12.84. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $8.87.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BQ. Taikang Asset Management Hong Kong Co Ltd acquired a new position in Boqii in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,440,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Boqii in the 3rd quarter valued at about $393,000. Sanders Morris Harris LLC raised its stake in Boqii by 154.4% in the 4th quarter. Sanders Morris Harris LLC now owns 455,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,372,000 after purchasing an additional 276,350 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in Boqii in the 4th quarter valued at about $262,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN acquired a new position in Boqii in the 4th quarter valued at about $648,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

Boqii Company Profile

Boqii Holding Limited operates a pet-focused platform in the People's Republic of China. The company offers food, treats, shampoos, cages, toys, apparel, OTC veterinary drugs, and other pet products to pet parents, and small and medium pet businesses through e-commerce platforms and offline distribution network.

