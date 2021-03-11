Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Geely Automobile (OTCMKTS:GELYY) to “Buy”

Geely Automobile (OTCMKTS:GELYY) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $66.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective indicates a potential upside of 4.61% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Geely Automobile Holdings Limited is engaged in automobile manufacturing and its related areas. It is a fully integrated independent auto firm with auto eco-systems like designing, research and development, production, distribution and servicing. Geely has its independent R&D in vehicles, engines, transmissions and hybrid technologies. In addition, the company provides moulds for automobile parts and components and automobile services. It also exports sedans. It sells its products through retail distributors and service stations. Geely Automobile Holdings Limited is headquartered in Wanchai, Hong Kong. “

Shares of Geely Automobile stock traded up $3.86 during trading on Thursday, hitting $63.09. 20,577 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 37,485. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.17 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $73.47 and a 200-day moving average price of $57.67. Geely Automobile has a 1-year low of $25.77 and a 1-year high of $88.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

About Geely Automobile

Geely Automobile Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, operates as an automobile manufacturer. The company engages in the research and development, production, marketing, and sale of automobiles, automobile parts, and related automobile components, as well as provision of related after-sales and technical services.

