Zai Lab (NASDAQ:ZLAB) Shares Up 5.9%

Zai Lab Limited (NASDAQ:ZLAB) shot up 5.9% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $137.91 and last traded at $135.14. 506,292 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 25% from the average session volume of 405,978 shares. The stock had previously closed at $127.56.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on ZLAB. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Zai Lab from $101.00 to $111.00 in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Zai Lab from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, February 6th. SVB Leerink boosted their price objective on shares of Zai Lab from $107.00 to $189.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Zai Lab from $130.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $143.80.

Get Zai Lab alerts:

The firm has a market capitalization of $13.05 billion, a PE ratio of -48.48 and a beta of 0.95. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $166.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $117.88.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its holdings in Zai Lab by 6.9% during the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 3,850,149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $521,079,000 after buying an additional 247,713 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Zai Lab by 6.8% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,584,247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $485,093,000 after buying an additional 227,984 shares during the last quarter. Bamco Inc. NY increased its holdings in Zai Lab by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 2,046,155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $276,927,000 after buying an additional 22,963 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG increased its holdings in Zai Lab by 12.5% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 1,489,358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $201,570,000 after buying an additional 165,935 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its holdings in Zai Lab by 19.6% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,057,241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,931,000 after buying an additional 173,296 shares during the last quarter. 81.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Zai Lab Company Profile (NASDAQ:ZLAB)

Zai Lab Limited, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in discovering or licensing, developing, and commercializing proprietary therapeutics that address medical needs in the fields of oncology, autoimmune, and infectious diseases in China. The company offers Niraparib, an oral small molecule poly ADP ribose polymerase 1/2 inhibitor for the treatment of multiple solid tumors, including ovarian and other types of lung cancer; and Optune, a cancer therapy for the treatment of glioblastoma multiforme.

See Also: What is a growth and income fund?

Receive News & Ratings for Zai Lab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zai Lab and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.