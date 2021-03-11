Zen Protocol (ZP) Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $1,161.00

Zen Protocol (CURRENCY:ZP) traded down 0.1% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on March 11th. During the last week, Zen Protocol has traded 42.1% higher against the US dollar. Zen Protocol has a total market cap of $1.57 million and approximately $1,161.00 worth of Zen Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Zen Protocol token can now be bought for $0.0694 or 0.00000124 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Sora (XOR) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $513.49 or 0.00916105 BTC.

Castweet (CTT) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000252 BTC.

BitcoinSoV (BSOV) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000236 BTC.

VeraOne (VRO) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $56.21 or 0.00100286 BTC.

Bytus (BYTS) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00002239 BTC.

Bone (BONE) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00001509 BTC.

EtherBone (ETHBN) traded 14.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000001 BTC.

ENTONE (ENTONE) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0378 or 0.00000067 BTC.

Zen Protocol Profile

ZP is a token. Zen Protocol’s total supply is 26,631,450 tokens and its circulating supply is 22,636,450 tokens. The Reddit community for Zen Protocol is /r/zenprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Zen Protocol is www.zenprotocol.com. Zen Protocol’s official Twitter account is @zen_protocol and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Zen Protocol is a blockchain built for finance. Its focus is to help developers writing fast, scalable and reliable smart contracts. Zen Protocol features Bitcoin integration, faster smart contracts by proving how long they take to run, which means there's no need for a “gas” system, and a native token use and issuance. ZP is an ERC20 token used to activate contracts. Contracts are pay-per-block, meaning they don't use network resources that they don't pay for. The token is also used to vote on what mix of hash functions should be used in Zen Protocol's PoW. “

Zen Protocol Token Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zen Protocol directly using U.S. dollars.

