Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZG) Shares Sold by Cresset Asset Management LLC

Cresset Asset Management LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZG) by 4.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,398 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 315 shares during the quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Zillow Group were worth $1,006,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of Zillow Group by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 63,527 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $8,636,000 after buying an additional 1,609 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Zillow Group by 56.8% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 265,600 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $36,106,000 after acquiring an additional 96,200 shares in the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC grew its holdings in shares of Zillow Group by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 8,351 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,135,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares during the last quarter. Aviva PLC increased its position in shares of Zillow Group by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 19,366 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,633,000 after purchasing an additional 699 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Zillow Group by 4,836.2% in the 4th quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,726 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $778,000 after purchasing an additional 5,610 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 25.98% of the company’s stock.

ZG stock opened at $130.04 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $31.30 billion, a P/E ratio of -66.35 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 9.73 and a current ratio of 10.08. Zillow Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $18.65 and a 1 year high of $212.40. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $164.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $123.87.

Zillow Group (NASDAQ:ZG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The technology company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $788.95 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $741.17 million. Zillow Group had a negative return on equity of 9.76% and a negative net margin of 11.54%. Zillow Group’s quarterly revenue was down 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.26) EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Zillow Group, Inc. will post -1.06 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on ZG shares. BTIG Research raised their price target on Zillow Group from $169.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. JMP Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Zillow Group from $97.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Zillow Group from $160.00 to $202.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on Zillow Group from $190.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Truist increased their price objective on Zillow Group from $134.00 to $158.00 in a research report on Monday, December 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $167.50.

Zillow Group Company Profile

Zillow Group, Inc operates real estate brands on mobile and the web in the United States. It operates through three segments: Homes; Internet, Media & Technology; and Mortgages. The company's platform offers buying, selling, renting, and financing services for residential real estate. It also provides a suite of marketing software and technology solutions; and advertising services.

