Zillow Group (NASDAQ:Z) Stock Price Up 10.9%

Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:Z)’s share price was up 10.9% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $141.25 and last traded at $138.27. Approximately 6,567,100 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 74% from the average daily volume of 3,767,476 shares. The stock had previously closed at $124.66.

Several analysts recently commented on Z shares. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their price objective on Zillow Group from $130.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Zillow Group in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Zillow Group from $148.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Zillow Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Citigroup raised Zillow Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Zillow Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $154.43.

The company has a market cap of $35.37 billion, a P/E ratio of -74.98 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $157.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $121.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 9.73 and a current ratio of 10.08.

Zillow Group (NASDAQ:Z) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The financial services provider reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $788.95 million during the quarter. Zillow Group had a negative return on equity of 9.76% and a negative net margin of 11.54%.

In other news, CAO Jennifer Rock sold 3,538 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.73, for a total transaction of $685,416.74. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 36,685 shares in the company, valued at $7,106,985.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Richard N. Barton sold 94,046 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.99, for a total value of $12,036,947.54. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 140,536 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,987,202.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 247,776 shares of company stock valued at $35,335,565 in the last quarter. 19.87% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Summit X LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Zillow Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Zillow Group by 75.7% during the fourth quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 253 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Zillow Group by 195.0% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 295 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in Zillow Group during the third quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, BNC Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Zillow Group during the third quarter valued at $33,000. Institutional investors own 76.11% of the company’s stock.

Zillow Group Company Profile (NASDAQ:Z)

Zillow Group, Inc operates real estate brands on mobile and the web in the United States. It operates through three segments: Homes; Internet, Media & Technology; and Mortgages. The company's platform offers buying, selling, renting, and financing services for residential real estate. It also provides a suite of marketing software and technology solutions; and advertising services.

