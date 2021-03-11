ZK International Group (NASDAQ:ZKIN) Stock Price Up 21.8%

ZK International Group Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ:ZKIN) shares rose 21.8% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $6.20 and last traded at $6.15. Approximately 1,189,358 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 25% from the average daily volume of 1,589,941 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.05.

The firm’s fifty day moving average is $5.14 and its 200 day moving average is $2.66.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in ZK International Group stock. Virtu Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of ZK International Group Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ:ZKIN) by 302.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 48,233 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 36,239 shares during the quarter. Virtu Financial LLC owned 0.24% of ZK International Group worth $125,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. 2.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About ZK International Group (NASDAQ:ZKIN)

ZK International Group Co, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, designs, produces, and sells double-press thin-walled stainless steel, carbon steel, and single-press tubes and fittings in the People's Republic of China. It offers steel strips, steel pipes, and light gauge stainless steel pipes, as well as pipe connections and fittings, such as couplings, adapters, unions, caps, plug pipes, elbows, three-way fittings, tees, cross, side-inlet elbows, wyes, reducers, bushings, pipe fasteners, and pipe flanges.

