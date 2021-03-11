ZrCoin One Day Trading Volume Reaches $127,475.00 (ZRC)

ZrCoin (CURRENCY:ZRC) traded up 0.1% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on March 11th. One ZrCoin token can now be purchased for approximately $0.40 or 0.00000688 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. ZrCoin has a market capitalization of $1.98 million and approximately $127,475.00 worth of ZrCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, ZrCoin has traded up 8.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $294.40 or 0.00511279 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001737 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $37.39 or 0.00064942 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00000786 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31.59 or 0.00054857 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41.42 or 0.00071927 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 11.2% against the dollar and now trades at $333.32 or 0.00578887 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000585 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42.32 or 0.00073496 BTC.

ZrCoin launched on March 18th, 2017. ZrCoin’s total supply is 4,988,893 tokens. ZrCoin’s official website is zrcoin.io. ZrCoin’s official Twitter account is @ZrCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZrCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ZrCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ZrCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

