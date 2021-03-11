Zuora (NYSE:ZUO) Shares Up 8.9%

Zuora, Inc. (NYSE:ZUO) shares shot up 8.9% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $14.51 and last traded at $14.38. 1,246,422 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 16% from the average session volume of 1,476,954 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.21.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on ZUO. Zacks Investment Research cut Zuora from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Zuora from $13.00 to $17.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.93.

The company has a market cap of $1.71 billion, a PE ratio of -20.80 and a beta of 2.20. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

In related news, CEO Tien Tzuo sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total value of $375,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 25,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $375,000. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Jennifer Pileggi sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.15, for a total value of $182,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 35,095 shares in the company, valued at $426,404.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 111,515 shares of company stock worth $1,521,646. Corporate insiders own 26.02% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise increased its holdings in Zuora by 122.2% in the 4th quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Zuora in the 3rd quarter valued at $52,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in Zuora in the 1st quarter valued at $62,000. Saturna Capital CORP acquired a new stake in Zuora in the 3rd quarter valued at $103,000. Finally, Financial Advocates Investment Management increased its holdings in Zuora by 11.0% in the 3rd quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 13,575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,000 after purchasing an additional 1,350 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.56% of the company’s stock.

Zuora Company Profile (NYSE:ZUO)

Zuora, Inc provides cloud-based software on a subscription basis that enables companies in various industries to launch, manage, and transform into a subscription business. The company offers Zuora Central platform that acts as an intelligent subscription management hub that allows customers to orient order-to-revenue operations.

