Zuora (NYSE:ZUO) Updates Q1 2022 After-Hours Earnings Guidance

Zuora (NYSE:ZUO) issued an update on its first quarter 2022

After-Hours earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of -0.04–0.03 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $-0.04. The company issued revenue guidance of $63-65 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $79.36 million.Zuora also updated its FY 2022

After-Hours guidance to -0.1–0.06 EPS.

ZUO traded up $0.91 on Thursday, hitting $15.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 79,798 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,478,749. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.55. The firm has a market cap of $1.82 billion, a P/E ratio of -22.12 and a beta of 2.20. Zuora has a 12 month low of $6.21 and a 12 month high of $17.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Several research firms have issued reports on ZUO. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of Zuora from $13.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Zuora from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $14.93.

In related news, CEO Tien Tzuo sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total transaction of $375,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 25,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $375,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Jennifer Pileggi sold 2,514 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.43, for a total transaction of $33,763.02. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 20,845 shares in the company, valued at approximately $279,948.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 111,515 shares of company stock worth $1,521,646. Corporate insiders own 26.02% of the company’s stock.

About Zuora

Zuora, Inc provides cloud-based software on a subscription basis that enables companies in various industries to launch, manage, and transform into a subscription business. The company offers Zuora Central platform that acts as an intelligent subscription management hub that allows customers to orient order-to-revenue operations.

