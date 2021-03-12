$0.01 Earnings Per Share Expected for JFrog Ltd. (NASDAQ:FROG) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect that JFrog Ltd. (NASDAQ:FROG) will post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.01 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have provided estimates for JFrog’s earnings. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, May 13th.

On average, analysts expect that JFrog will report full-year earnings of $0.05 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.04 to $0.06. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $0.08 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.03 to $0.16. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover JFrog.

Get JFrog alerts:

JFrog (NASDAQ:FROG) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.05.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on FROG shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of JFrog from $70.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of JFrog from $76.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of JFrog from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on shares of JFrog from $91.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. JFrog currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $73.67.

Shares of FROG stock traded down $0.56 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $48.46. 8,164 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,325,124. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $60.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $64.38. JFrog has a 52-week low of $43.85 and a 52-week high of $95.20.

In other JFrog news, Director Frederic Simon sold 12,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.89, for a total value of $823,625.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,641,137 shares in the company, valued at $371,694,516.93. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CRO Tali Notman sold 17,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.87, for a total transaction of $1,152,725.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now owns 367,596 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,213,548.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 633,366 shares of company stock worth $42,043,581 in the last quarter.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Sapphire Ventures L.L.C. purchased a new stake in JFrog in the third quarter worth about $685,849,000. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership grew its holdings in JFrog by 721.8% in the fourth quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 2,641,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $165,989,000 after purchasing an additional 2,320,401 shares during the period. Ashe Capital Management LP lifted its stake in shares of JFrog by 3,286.2% in the fourth quarter. Ashe Capital Management LP now owns 2,032,787 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,720,000 after buying an additional 1,972,755 shares in the last quarter. Alkeon Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of JFrog in the third quarter worth approximately $110,045,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of JFrog by 137.5% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 980,412 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,599,000 after buying an additional 567,595 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 22.89% of the company’s stock.

JFrog Company Profile

JFrog Ltd. provides DevOps platform to achieve continuous software release management platform enabling organizations to deliver software updates across any system in the United States. Its platform acts as bridge between software development and deployment, which enable organizations to build and release software faster.

Further Reading: What are the benefits of buying treasury bonds?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on JFrog (FROG)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for JFrog Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JFrog and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.