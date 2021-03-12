$0.05 Earnings Per Share Expected for Vonage Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:VG) This Quarter

Equities research analysts forecast that Vonage Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:VG) will announce $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Vonage’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.01 to $0.08. Vonage also reported earnings of $0.05 per share during the same quarter last year. The company is expected to report its next earnings results on Thursday, May 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Vonage will report full-year earnings of $0.23 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.14 to $0.34. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $0.27 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.14 to $0.38. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Vonage.

Vonage (NASDAQ:VG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.03). Vonage had a positive return on equity of 9.76% and a negative net margin of 1.99%.

VG has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Oppenheimer started coverage on Vonage in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $14.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Vonage from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 20th. Summit Insights reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Vonage in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on Vonage from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on Vonage from $15.00 to $16.00 in a report on Friday, March 5th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.86.

In other Vonage news, Director Jeffrey A. Citron sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.49, for a total transaction of $674,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,734,542 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $117,828,971.58. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Jeffrey A. Citron sold 300,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.04, for a total value of $4,512,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,734,542 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $131,367,511.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 400,000 shares of company stock worth $5,922,000. 6.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. James Hambro & Partners purchased a new stake in shares of Vonage during the fourth quarter worth $234,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vonage by 17.1% during the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 39,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $511,000 after acquiring an additional 5,790 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio raised its holdings in shares of Vonage by 207.7% during the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 40,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $409,000 after acquiring an additional 27,000 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank raised its holdings in shares of Vonage by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 245,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,300,000 after acquiring an additional 3,693 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Vonage by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 548,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,056,000 after acquiring an additional 14,730 shares in the last quarter. 89.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:VG traded down $0.17 on Friday, hitting $12.43. 160,494 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,122,749. The stock has a market cap of $3.10 billion, a PE ratio of -124.69, a PEG ratio of 14.23 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $13.52 and a 200-day moving average of $13.08. Vonage has a fifty-two week low of $4.18 and a fifty-two week high of $15.72.

Vonage

Vonage Holdings Corp. provides cloud communications services for businesses and consumers. It operates through two segments, Business and Consumer. The Business segment offers cloud-based applications comprising integrated voice, text, video, data, collaboration, and mobile applications over SIP based VoIP network; API solutions designed to enhance the way businesses communicate with their customers by embedding communications into apps, websites, and business processes; and Vonage Business Cloud and Vonage Enterprise services.

