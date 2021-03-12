$0.08 Earnings Per Share Expected for Yamana Gold Inc. (NYSE:AUY) This Quarter

Equities research analysts predict that Yamana Gold Inc. (NYSE:AUY) (TSE:YRI) will report earnings of $0.08 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Yamana Gold’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.08 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.07. Yamana Gold reported earnings of $0.05 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 60%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, April 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Yamana Gold will report full-year earnings of $0.36 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.30 to $0.41. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $0.36 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.30 to $0.41. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Yamana Gold.

Yamana Gold (NYSE:AUY) (TSE:YRI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 11th. The basic materials company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.02. Yamana Gold had a net margin of 7.77% and a return on equity of 5.42%. The business had revenue of $461.80 million during the quarter.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on AUY. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Yamana Gold in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of Yamana Gold from $10.00 to $9.75 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Barclays raised shares of Yamana Gold from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $5.50 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. CSFB set a $7.00 target price on shares of Yamana Gold and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Yamana Gold from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $7.75.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Eudaimonia Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Yamana Gold during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Kings Point Capital Management raised its holdings in shares of Yamana Gold by 59.9% during the fourth quarter. Kings Point Capital Management now owns 8,010 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new position in shares of Yamana Gold during the third quarter worth $68,000. Capital CS Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Yamana Gold during the fourth quarter worth $68,000. Finally, ADE LLC purchased a new position in shares of Yamana Gold during the fourth quarter worth $77,000. 45.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE AUY traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $4.47. 8,559,162 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 17,110,943. The company’s 50-day moving average is $4.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The company has a market capitalization of $4.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.39, a PEG ratio of 0.27 and a beta of 1.40. Yamana Gold has a 1 year low of $2.23 and a 1 year high of $7.02.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.0263 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $0.11 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.35%. Yamana Gold’s payout ratio is currently 76.92%.

Yamana Gold

Yamana Gold Inc operates as a precious metal producer. It has gold and silver production, development stage properties, exploration properties, and land positions throughout the Americas, including Canada, Brazil, Chile, and Argentina producer. The company was formerly known as Yamana Resources Inc and changed its name to Yamana Gold Inc in July 2003.

