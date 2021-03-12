-$0.12 Earnings Per Share Expected for Nio Inc – (NYSE:NIO) This Quarter

Analysts predict that Nio Inc – (NYSE:NIO) will report ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have made estimates for NIO’s earnings. NIO reported earnings of ($0.22) per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 45.5%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, May 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that NIO will report full-year earnings of ($0.42) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.52) to ($0.34). For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of ($0.10) per share. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for NIO.

NIO (NYSE:NIO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The company reported ($1.05) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.89). The firm had revenue of $6.64 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.71 billion. NIO’s revenue for the quarter was up 133.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted ($2.73) EPS.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell cut shares of NIO from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $46.40 to $68.30 in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of NIO from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $7.70 to $59.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of NIO from $33.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of NIO in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $60.00 price target for the company. Finally, Nomura Instinet initiated coverage on shares of NIO in a report on Friday, January 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $80.30 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $49.18.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado raised its position in NIO by 12,500.0% during the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 504 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC bought a new stake in NIO during the third quarter worth $28,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new stake in NIO during the third quarter worth $30,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in NIO during the third quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich bought a new stake in NIO during the third quarter worth $34,000.

NYSE NIO traded down $0.53 during trading on Friday, reaching $45.50. 112,845,486 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 114,078,445. The firm has a market cap of $58.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -48.92 and a beta of 2.81. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $53.36 and its 200 day moving average price is $40.36. The company has a quick ratio of 2.33, a current ratio of 2.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. NIO has a fifty-two week low of $2.11 and a fifty-two week high of $66.99.

NIO Company Profile

NIO Inc designs, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles in the People's Republic of China. The company is also involved in the manufacture of e-powertrain, battery packs, and components; and racing management, technology development, and sales and after-sales management activities. In addition, it offers power solutions for battery charging needs; and other value-added services.

