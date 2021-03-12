-$0.21 Earnings Per Share Expected for Otonomy, Inc. (NASDAQ:OTIC) This Quarter

Analysts predict that Otonomy, Inc. (NASDAQ:OTIC) will announce earnings of ($0.21) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Otonomy’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.18) and the lowest is ($0.25). Otonomy posted earnings per share of ($0.38) in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 44.7%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, May 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Otonomy will report full year earnings of ($1.00) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.40) to ($0.76). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of ($1.18) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.85) to ($0.51). Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Otonomy.

Otonomy (NASDAQ:OTIC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.02. Otonomy had a negative return on equity of 108.75% and a negative net margin of 14,379.87%. The company had revenue of $0.05 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.42 million.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on OTIC shares. Oppenheimer started coverage on Otonomy in a report on Sunday, November 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $11.00 price target for the company. HC Wainwright reduced their price objective on Otonomy from $10.00 to $5.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Otonomy from $10.00 to $5.00 in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $7.42.

Shares of Otonomy stock traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $2.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 354,373 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,316,339. Otonomy has a 12 month low of $1.53 and a 12 month high of $6.98. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $4.21 and a 200 day moving average of $4.43. The company has a market capitalization of $135.78 million, a PE ratio of -2.11 and a beta of 2.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 8.97 and a quick ratio of 8.97.

In related news, Director Jay Lichter sold 268,118 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.89, for a total transaction of $774,861.02. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders have sold 1,074,098 shares of company stock valued at $3,056,574 over the last three months. Insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its position in Otonomy by 3.0% during the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 171,447 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $694,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Otonomy by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,174,026 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $7,596,000 after buying an additional 5,483 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Otonomy by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 876,567 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,672,000 after buying an additional 7,161 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Otonomy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Otonomy in the third quarter valued at approximately $44,000. 72.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Otonomy, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops therapeutics for neurotology in the United States. The company offers OTIPRIO, a ciprofloxacin otic suspension for use during tympanostomy tube placement surgery in pediatric patients. It also develops OTIVIDEX, a sustained-exposure formulation of the steroid dexamethasone that has completed Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of MÃ©niÃ¨re's disease; OTO-313, a sustained-exposure formulation of N-methyl-D-aspartate receptor antagonist gacyclidine, which has completed Phase I/II clinical trial to treat tinnitus; and OTO-413, a sustained-exposure formulation of brain-derived neurotrophic factor that is in Phase I/II clinical trial for the repair of cochlear synaptopathy and the treatment of speech-in-noise hearing difficulties.

