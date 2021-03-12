-$0.31 Earnings Per Share Expected for Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors LLC (NYSE:FTAI) This Quarter

Equities analysts predict that Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors LLC (NYSE:FTAI) will post earnings per share of ($0.31) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.35) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.27). The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors will report full-year earnings of $0.16 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.17) to $0.55. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $1.92 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.75 to $2.00. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors.

Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors (NYSE:FTAI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The financial services provider reported ($0.70) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.33) by ($0.37). Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors had a net margin of 31.23% and a negative return on equity of 1.28%.

FTAI has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. B. Riley lifted their target price on Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors from $31.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Barclays upped their target price on Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors from $23.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. JMP Securities lifted their price target on Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors from $22.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. Raymond James upped their price objective on Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, BTIG Research assumed coverage on shares of Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.80.

Shares of FTAI traded up $0.47 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $31.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,253,839 shares, compared to its average volume of 570,381. Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors has a one year low of $3.69 and a one year high of $31.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.41 and a beta of 2.02. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.70 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $20.69.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, March 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 11th. Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors’s dividend payout ratio is presently 235.71%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors by 44.7% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,812,440 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $183,280,000 after buying an additional 2,411,880 shares during the period. Barclays PLC acquired a new stake in Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,228,000. Hood River Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $20,391,000. Southern Farm Bureau Life Insurance purchased a new stake in shares of Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors during the 4th quarter valued at $18,797,000. Finally, Spring Creek Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors by 294.1% during the 4th quarter. Spring Creek Capital LLC now owns 717,738 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $16,314,000 after purchasing an additional 535,600 shares during the period. 52.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors Company Profile

Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors LLC owns and acquires infrastructure and related equipment for the transportation of goods and people in Africa, Asia, Europe, North America, and South America. It operates through three segments: Aviation Leasing, Jefferson Terminal, and Ports and Terminals.

