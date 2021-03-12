$0.31 EPS Expected for GasLog Partners LP (NYSE:GLOP) This Quarter

Equities analysts predict that GasLog Partners LP (NYSE:GLOP) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.31 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for GasLog Partners’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.30 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.32. GasLog Partners reported earnings per share of $0.42 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 26.2%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Thursday, May 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that GasLog Partners will report full-year earnings of $0.80 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.79 to $0.81. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $0.89 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.64 to $1.13. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for GasLog Partners.

GasLog Partners (NYSE:GLOP) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The shipping company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.05. GasLog Partners had a positive return on equity of 13.38% and a negative net margin of 23.09%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on GLOP. B. Riley lifted their target price on GasLog Partners from $3.25 to $3.75 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded GasLog Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on GasLog Partners from $3.25 to $4.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4.79.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new stake in GasLog Partners during the third quarter valued at $92,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in GasLog Partners during the fourth quarter valued at $217,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its position in GasLog Partners by 651.3% during the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 84,900 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $285,000 after purchasing an additional 73,600 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of GasLog Partners in the third quarter worth about $139,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of GasLog Partners in the third quarter worth about $144,000. 21.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE GLOP traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $3.04. The company had a trading volume of 8,969 shares, compared to its average volume of 529,999. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03. The stock has a market cap of $150.02 million, a PE ratio of -1.39 and a beta of 2.84. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $3.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.29. GasLog Partners has a 1-year low of $1.51 and a 1-year high of $7.42.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 11th. Investors of record on Monday, February 8th were given a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 5th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.32%. GasLog Partners’s payout ratio is 2.20%.

GasLog Partners

GasLog Partners LP owns, operates, and acquires liquefied natural gas (LNG) carriers under multi-year charters. As of August 5, 2020, it operated a fleet of 15 LNG carriers with an average carrying capacity of approximately 158,000 cubic meters. The company was founded in 2014 and is based in Piraeus, Greece.

