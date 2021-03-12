-$0.34 Earnings Per Share Expected for MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB) to announce earnings of ($0.34) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for MongoDB’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.38) and the highest is ($0.27). MongoDB posted earnings of ($0.13) per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 161.5%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, June 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that MongoDB will report full-year earnings of ($1.23) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.57) to ($0.72). For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of ($0.95) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.40) to $0.08. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow MongoDB.

Get MongoDB alerts:

MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB) last issued its earnings results on Monday, March 8th. The company reported ($0.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.39) by $0.06. MongoDB had a negative return on equity of 343.82% and a negative net margin of 46.73%. The business had revenue of $171.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $157.05 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.25) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.4% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Argus raised MongoDB from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $406.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday. Oppenheimer increased their target price on MongoDB from $300.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Macquarie initiated coverage on MongoDB in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. DA Davidson raised their price objective on MongoDB from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded MongoDB from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $371.33.

In other news, insider Thomas Bull sold 434 shares of MongoDB stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $345.08, for a total transaction of $149,764.72. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 16,228 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,599,958.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Dev Ittycheria sold 35,000 shares of MongoDB stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $336.35, for a total value of $11,772,250.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 274,864 shares in the company, valued at $92,450,506.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 137,674 shares of company stock worth $49,192,313 over the last three months. 16.28% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MDB. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its holdings in MongoDB by 48,529.4% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 22,338,889 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,733,000 after buying an additional 22,292,952 shares during the last quarter. Aequim Alternative Investments LP boosted its stake in MongoDB by 13,944.9% in the fourth quarter. Aequim Alternative Investments LP now owns 10,000,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,986,000 after acquiring an additional 9,928,800 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in MongoDB by 48.2% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,196,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $971,493,000 after acquiring an additional 1,365,115 shares during the period. Lone Pine Capital LLC acquired a new position in MongoDB in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $315,895,000. Finally, Tybourne Capital Management HK Ltd. acquired a new position in MongoDB in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $289,179,000. 87.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ MDB traded down $14.28 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $312.98. The stock had a trading volume of 10,308 shares, compared to its average volume of 806,197. MongoDB has a 52-week low of $93.81 and a 52-week high of $428.96. The company has a market cap of $18.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -75.06 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $381.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $302.17. The company has a quick ratio of 4.06, a current ratio of 4.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.46.

About MongoDB

MongoDB, Inc operates as a general purpose database platform worldwide. The company offers MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, a subscription package for enterprise customers to run in the cloud, on-premise, or in a hybrid environment; MongoDB Atlas, a hosted multi-cloud database-as-a-service solution; and Community Server, a free-to-download version of its database, which includes the functionality that developers need to get started with MongoDB.

See Also: What is a Special Dividend?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on MongoDB (MDB)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for MongoDB Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MongoDB and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.