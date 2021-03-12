-$0.35 EPS Expected for Denali Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:DNLI) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Denali Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:DNLI) to announce earnings per share of ($0.35) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for Denali Therapeutics’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.69) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.02). Denali Therapeutics posted earnings of ($0.55) per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 36.4%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Denali Therapeutics will report full-year earnings of ($1.46) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.69) to $0.02. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of ($2.15) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.12) to ($1.17). Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Denali Therapeutics.

Denali Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DNLI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $1.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $2.00. Denali Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 968.59% and a negative return on equity of 39.19%. The firm had revenue of $316.82 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $87.98 million.

DNLI has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald upgraded shares of Denali Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $105.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. TheStreet raised shares of Denali Therapeutics from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. HC Wainwright lifted their price objective on shares of Denali Therapeutics from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Denali Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $66.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Denali Therapeutics from $75.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $68.56.

NASDAQ DNLI traded down $1.20 on Friday, hitting $64.52. 25,959 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 653,183. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $68.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $58.93. Denali Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $12.39 and a 52-week high of $93.94. The company has a market capitalization of $7.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -29.74 and a beta of 2.00.

In related news, major shareholder Douglas K. Bratton sold 17,825 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.38, for a total value of $1,432,773.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Vicki L. Sato sold 1,666 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.61, for a total transaction of $102,642.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 2,586,166 shares of company stock worth $171,137,870. 19.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of DNLI. Crestline Management LP grew its stake in Denali Therapeutics by 59.5% during the fourth quarter. Crestline Management LP now owns 19,462,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $339,037,000 after buying an additional 7,260,866 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in Denali Therapeutics by 48.2% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,464,826 shares of the company’s stock worth $541,494,000 after buying an additional 2,103,851 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its stake in Denali Therapeutics by 12.6% during the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 12,190,256 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,021,056,000 after buying an additional 1,363,078 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG grew its stake in Denali Therapeutics by 1,626.2% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 1,402,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,494,000 after buying an additional 1,321,486 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in Denali Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $71,734,000. 68.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Denali Therapeutics

Denali Therapeutics Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops therapeutic candidates for neurodegenerative diseases in the United States. The company offers leucine-rich repeat kinase 2 (LRRK2) inhibitor product candidates, including DNL201 that has completed Phase 1b clinical trials and DNL151, which are in Phase 1 and Phase 1b clinical trials for Parkinson's disease.

