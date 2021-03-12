-$0.35 EPS Expected for Denali Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:DNLI) This Quarter

Posted by on Mar 12th, 2021

Equities research analysts expect Denali Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:DNLI) to announce earnings per share of ($0.35) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for Denali Therapeutics’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.69) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.02). Denali Therapeutics posted earnings of ($0.55) per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 36.4%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Denali Therapeutics will report full-year earnings of ($1.46) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.69) to $0.02. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of ($2.15) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.12) to ($1.17). Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Denali Therapeutics.

Denali Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DNLI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $1.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $2.00. Denali Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 968.59% and a negative return on equity of 39.19%. The firm had revenue of $316.82 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $87.98 million.

DNLI has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald upgraded shares of Denali Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $105.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. TheStreet raised shares of Denali Therapeutics from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. HC Wainwright lifted their price objective on shares of Denali Therapeutics from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Denali Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $66.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Denali Therapeutics from $75.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $68.56.

NASDAQ DNLI traded down $1.20 on Friday, hitting $64.52. 25,959 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 653,183. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $68.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $58.93. Denali Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $12.39 and a 52-week high of $93.94. The company has a market capitalization of $7.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -29.74 and a beta of 2.00.

In related news, major shareholder Douglas K. Bratton sold 17,825 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.38, for a total value of $1,432,773.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Vicki L. Sato sold 1,666 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.61, for a total transaction of $102,642.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 2,586,166 shares of company stock worth $171,137,870. 19.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of DNLI. Crestline Management LP grew its stake in Denali Therapeutics by 59.5% during the fourth quarter. Crestline Management LP now owns 19,462,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $339,037,000 after buying an additional 7,260,866 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in Denali Therapeutics by 48.2% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,464,826 shares of the company’s stock worth $541,494,000 after buying an additional 2,103,851 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its stake in Denali Therapeutics by 12.6% during the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 12,190,256 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,021,056,000 after buying an additional 1,363,078 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG grew its stake in Denali Therapeutics by 1,626.2% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 1,402,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,494,000 after buying an additional 1,321,486 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in Denali Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $71,734,000. 68.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Denali Therapeutics

Denali Therapeutics Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops therapeutic candidates for neurodegenerative diseases in the United States. The company offers leucine-rich repeat kinase 2 (LRRK2) inhibitor product candidates, including DNL201 that has completed Phase 1b clinical trials and DNL151, which are in Phase 1 and Phase 1b clinical trials for Parkinson's disease.

Recommended Story: Dual Listing What You Need to Know

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Denali Therapeutics (DNLI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Denali Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DNLI)

Receive News & Ratings for Denali Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Denali Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.