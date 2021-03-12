$0.47 EPS Expected for ScanSource, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCSC) This Quarter

Equities analysts predict that ScanSource, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCSC) will announce earnings of $0.47 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for ScanSource’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.55 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.39. ScanSource reported earnings of $0.37 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 27%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that ScanSource will report full year earnings of $2.01 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.80 to $2.21. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $2.56 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.20 to $2.91. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover ScanSource.

ScanSource (NASDAQ:SCSC) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $810.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $770.65 million. ScanSource had a negative net margin of 6.63% and a positive return on equity of 5.58%. ScanSource’s quarterly revenue was down 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.77 earnings per share.

A number of brokerages have commented on SCSC. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of ScanSource from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ScanSource from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of ScanSource from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCSC. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of ScanSource in the 4th quarter worth about $9,091,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of ScanSource by 11.3% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,667,753 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $43,995,000 after acquiring an additional 169,878 shares during the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ScanSource by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 1,714,280 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $45,223,000 after acquiring an additional 91,120 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of ScanSource by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,633,428 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $122,231,000 after acquiring an additional 89,758 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. bought a new stake in shares of ScanSource in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,067,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.38% of the company’s stock.

SCSC opened at $32.63 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $830.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.83 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a fifty day moving average of $28.37 and a 200 day moving average of $24.78. ScanSource has a fifty-two week low of $13.78 and a fifty-two week high of $34.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.49.

ScanSource, Inc distributes technology products and solutions in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Worldwide Barcode, Networking & Security; and Worldwide Communications & Services. The Worldwide Barcode, Networking & Security segment offers a portfolio of solutions primarily for enterprise mobile computing, data capture, barcode printing, point of sale (POS), payments, networking, electronic physical security, cyber security, and other technologies.

