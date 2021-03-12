$0.62 Earnings Per Share Expected for Albany International Corp. (NYSE:AIN) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Albany International Corp. (NYSE:AIN) to announce $0.62 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Albany International’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.64 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.59. Albany International reported earnings per share of $0.78 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 20.5%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Albany International will report full-year earnings of $2.70 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.58 to $2.80. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $3.45 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.25 to $3.75. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Albany International.

Albany International (NYSE:AIN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 9th. The textile maker reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.23. Albany International had a return on equity of 17.39% and a net margin of 10.76%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on AIN. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Albany International from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Albany International from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $70.00 to $79.00 in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of Albany International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $90.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $77.17.

NYSE:AIN opened at $86.20 on Friday. Albany International has a twelve month low of $30.46 and a twelve month high of $89.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.90 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a quick ratio of 3.17, a current ratio of 3.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $77.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $65.79.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 8th. Investors of record on Friday, March 19th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 18th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.93%. Albany International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 19.46%.

In other news, VP David M. Pawlick sold 2,000 shares of Albany International stock in a transaction on Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.29, for a total transaction of $158,580.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 2,314 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $183,477.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Robert Alan Hansen sold 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.27, for a total transaction of $48,162.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 13,404 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,075,939.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 3,600 shares of company stock valued at $289,382 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 5.73% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AIN. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Albany International by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,602,271 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $337,898,000 after purchasing an additional 219,694 shares during the period. Earnest Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Albany International by 20.7% in the third quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 1,909,659 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $94,547,000 after buying an additional 327,049 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in Albany International by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 644,687 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $47,333,000 after buying an additional 13,076 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its stake in Albany International by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 541,897 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $39,786,000 after acquiring an additional 2,559 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in Albany International by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 496,322 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $36,441,000 after acquiring an additional 18,042 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.30% of the company’s stock.

Albany International Company Profile

Albany International Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the textile and materials processing business. The company operates in two segments, Machine Clothing (MC) and Albany Engineered Composites (AEC). The MC segment designs, manufactures, and markets paper machine clothing for use in manufacturing papers, paperboards, tissues, and towels.

