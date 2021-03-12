$0.64 Earnings Per Share Expected for National Retail Properties, Inc. (NYSE:NNN) This Quarter

Analysts expect National Retail Properties, Inc. (NYSE:NNN) to announce earnings of $0.64 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for National Retail Properties’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.68 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.63. National Retail Properties reported earnings per share of $0.71 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 9.9%. The company is expected to report its next earnings results on Monday, May 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that National Retail Properties will report full-year earnings of $2.66 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.56 to $3.02. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $2.77 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.63 to $2.87. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow National Retail Properties.

National Retail Properties (NYSE:NNN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.65 by ($0.32). National Retail Properties had a net margin of 35.97% and a return on equity of 6.09%.

NNN has been the topic of several recent research reports. B. Riley increased their price target on shares of National Retail Properties from $45.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of National Retail Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of National Retail Properties from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of National Retail Properties from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $41.00 to $40.00 in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Finally, Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on shares of National Retail Properties in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $42.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $41.29.

In related news, CAO Michelle Lynn Miller sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.68, for a total value of $39,680.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 40,475 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,606,048. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Christopher Paul Tessitore sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.20, for a total value of $1,266,000.00. Insiders have sold 45,000 shares of company stock worth $1,894,660 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.77% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NNN. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of National Retail Properties by 23.2% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 324,140 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $17,955,000 after buying an additional 61,130 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of National Retail Properties by 274.6% in the 3rd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 35,814 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,236,000 after purchasing an additional 26,254 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its holdings in shares of National Retail Properties by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 68,912 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,378,000 after acquiring an additional 2,638 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in National Retail Properties by 38.9% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 132,718 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,580,000 after purchasing an additional 37,182 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc bought a new position in National Retail Properties during the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.15% of the company’s stock.

National Retail Properties stock traded up $1.26 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $44.20. 1,315,458 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,137,693. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 7.03 and a quick ratio of 7.03. National Retail Properties has a 12 month low of $24.04 and a 12 month high of $49.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.93 and a beta of 0.74. The business has a 50 day moving average of $41.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of $38.68.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Investors of record on Friday, January 29th were paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 28th. National Retail Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 75.36%.

National Retail Properties Company Profile

National Retail Properties invests primarily in high-quality retail properties subject generally to long-term, net leases. As of September 30, 2020, the company owned 3,114 properties in 48 states with a gross leasable area of approximately 32.4 million square feet and with a weighted average remaining lease term of 10.7 years.

