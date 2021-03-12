$0.68 EPS Expected for International Paper (NYSE:IP) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect that International Paper (NYSE:IP) will announce $0.68 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for International Paper’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.74 and the lowest is $0.60. International Paper posted earnings of $0.57 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 19.3%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that International Paper will report full year earnings of $3.88 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.50 to $4.85. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $4.28 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.62 to $5.10. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow International Paper.

International Paper (NYSE:IP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The basic materials company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by ($0.06). International Paper had a net margin of 2.37% and a return on equity of 17.27%. The business had revenue of $5.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.30 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.09 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on IP shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on International Paper from $40.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Seaport Global Securities raised International Paper from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, February 5th. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on International Paper from $43.00 to $41.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 5th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on International Paper from $37.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised International Paper from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $48.00.

In related news, SVP Gregory T. Wanta sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.58, for a total value of $409,350.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP W. Michael Jr. Amick sold 18,222 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.03, for a total value of $875,202.66. Insiders sold a total of 29,722 shares of company stock valued at $1,479,953 over the last quarter. 0.37% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of International Paper by 8.7% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 40,043,391 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,990,957,000 after buying an additional 3,200,173 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of International Paper by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 36,804,762 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,829,931,000 after buying an additional 670,033 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of International Paper by 8.7% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,848,034 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $290,765,000 after buying an additional 470,238 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of International Paper in the fourth quarter valued at $206,099,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of International Paper by 32.0% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,648,141 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $107,356,000 after buying an additional 641,405 shares in the last quarter. 81.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of International Paper stock traded down $0.17 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $54.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,154,730 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,250,098. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $50.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $46.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. International Paper has a one year low of $26.38 and a one year high of $56.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.72 and a beta of 1.10.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 18th will be given a $0.5125 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 17th. This represents a $2.05 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.75%. International Paper’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.28%.

About International Paper

International Paper Company operates as a paper and packaging company primarily in United States, the Middle East, Europe, Africa, Pacific Rim, Asia, and rest of the Americas. It operates through three segments: Industrial Packaging, Global Cellulose Fibers, and Printing Papers. The Industrial Packaging segment manufactures containerboards, including linerboard, medium, whitetop, recycled linerboard, recycled medium, and saturating kraft.

