-$0.76 Earnings Per Share Expected for Progenity, Inc. (NASDAQ:PROG) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Progenity, Inc. (NASDAQ:PROG) to report earnings of ($0.76) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Progenity’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($1.03) and the highest is ($0.57). The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Monday, March 15th.

On average, analysts expect that Progenity will report full-year earnings of ($5.84) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($8.25) to ($4.31). For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of ($2.79) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.70) to ($2.19). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Progenity.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Progenity from $15.00 to $10.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Progenity from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $5.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Progenity from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Progenity currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $9.17.

In related news, Director Jeffrey D. Alter bought 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 14th. The shares were bought at an average price of $4.85 per share, for a total transaction of $97,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 38,335 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $185,924.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Damon Silvestry purchased 63,870 shares of Progenity stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was bought at an average price of $4.07 per share, with a total value of $259,950.90. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief operating officer now directly owns 163,149 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $664,016.43. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 80.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Progenity in the 4th quarter valued at about $94,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Progenity by 256.9% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,448 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 6,801 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Progenity in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new stake in shares of Progenity during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $146,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Progenity during the fourth quarter worth approximately $81,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 17.08% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Progenity stock opened at $4.41 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $5.77 and a 200-day moving average of $6.43. Progenity has a 52-week low of $3.08 and a 52-week high of $15.92.

Progenity Company Profile

Progenity, Inc, a biotechnology company, provides complex molecular and specialized testing services to physicians, clinicians, and their patients in the United States. It offers testing services for common hereditary disorders, cystic fibrosis, spinal muscular atrophy, fragile X syndrome, and Jewish genetic diseases; pan-ethnic carrier screening services; non-invasive prenatal, miscarriage, and pharmacogenetic testing services; and ovarian assessment reports for women.

