-$0.77 EPS Expected for Xencor, Inc. (NASDAQ:XNCR) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect that Xencor, Inc. (NASDAQ:XNCR) will announce ($0.77) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for Xencor’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.74) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.81). Xencor posted earnings of ($0.14) per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 450%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, May 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Xencor will report full-year earnings of ($2.38) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.71) to $0.72. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of ($3.35) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($4.56) to ($2.25). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Xencor.

Xencor (NASDAQ:XNCR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.54) by $0.30. Xencor had a negative return on equity of 13.56% and a negative net margin of 113.40%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on XNCR shares. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their target price on Xencor from $40.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Xencor from $48.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Xencor from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Raymond James raised shares of Xencor from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $58.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Xencor from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $45.80.

XNCR traded down $0.36 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $46.63. The stock had a trading volume of 4,635 shares, compared to its average volume of 234,270. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -33.56 and a beta of 0.80. Xencor has a 1-year low of $19.35 and a 1-year high of $58.35. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $48.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of $43.01.

In related news, CEO Bassil I. Dahiyat sold 2,850 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.88, for a total value of $127,908.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO John J. Kuch sold 805 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.09, for a total transaction of $36,297.45. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 101,285 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,566,940.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 19,164 shares of company stock valued at $920,837 over the last quarter. 3.66% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in Xencor by 24.0% during the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 70,100 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,058,000 after acquiring an additional 13,550 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Xencor by 9.6% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 429,447 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $16,658,000 after acquiring an additional 37,612 shares during the period. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC boosted its holdings in Xencor by 261.9% during the third quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 88,743 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,442,000 after acquiring an additional 64,221 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in Xencor by 214.5% during the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 75,666 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,935,000 after acquiring an additional 51,609 shares during the period. Finally, EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. acquired a new position in shares of Xencor during the third quarter valued at about $284,000.

About Xencor

Xencor, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of engineered monoclonal antibody and cytokine therapeutics to treat patients with cancer and autoimmune diseases in the United states and internationally. The company's product candidates include Obexelimab, an immune inhibitor that has completed Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of IgG4-related disease and systemic lupus erythematosus, as well as in Phase 1b/2a clinical trial to treat moderate-to-severe rheumatoid arthritis; Plamotamab, a tumor-targeted antibody, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial to treat non-Hodgkin lymphoma; XmAb717, XmAb841, and XmAb104, a bispecific antibody that is in Phase 1 clinical trial to treat patients with selected advanced solid tumors; and Vibecotamab, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia and other CD123-expressing hematologic malignancies.

