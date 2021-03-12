-$0.79 EPS Expected for Constellation Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNST) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Constellation Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNST) to announce earnings of ($0.79) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Constellation Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.82) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.76). Constellation Pharmaceuticals posted earnings of ($0.61) per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 29.5%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Constellation Pharmaceuticals will report full-year earnings of ($3.32) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.57) to ($2.80). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of ($3.57) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($4.39) to ($3.17). Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Constellation Pharmaceuticals.

Constellation Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CNST) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.79) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.74) by ($0.05).

Separately, BMO Capital Markets raised Constellation Pharmaceuticals from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $27.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Constellation Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.86.

Shares of CNST traded down $0.32 on Friday, reaching $30.03. 232,850 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 473,514. The company has a current ratio of 15.81, a quick ratio of 15.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The stock has a market cap of $1.44 billion, a PE ratio of -11.20 and a beta of 2.80. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $32.10 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $26.56. Constellation Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $17.00 and a 52-week high of $50.90.

In related news, CFO Emma Reeve sold 6,260 shares of Constellation Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Monday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.60, for a total transaction of $235,376.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 4,010 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $150,776. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Group L. P. Column sold 10,000 shares of Constellation Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.95, for a total value of $369,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 47,213 shares of company stock valued at $1,682,089 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 10.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CNST. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Constellation Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Accel Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Constellation Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in Constellation Pharmaceuticals by 165.3% during the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,178 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 1,357 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its position in Constellation Pharmaceuticals by 34.4% during the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 2,312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 592 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in Constellation Pharmaceuticals by 152.4% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $161,000 after purchasing an additional 4,785 shares in the last quarter.

Constellation Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops therapeutics to address serious unmet medical needs in patients with cancers associated with abnormal gene expression or drug resistance. The company's lead product candidates include Pelabresib that is in Phase 3 clinical trials for the treatment of patients with myelofibrosis in combination with ruxolitinib.

