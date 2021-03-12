$0.80 Earnings Per Share Expected for Globant S.A. (NYSE:GLOB) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Globant S.A. (NYSE:GLOB) to report earnings per share of $0.80 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for Globant’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.83 and the lowest is $0.79. Globant posted earnings of $0.64 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 25%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, May 13th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Globant will report full year earnings of $3.27 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.20 to $3.39. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $3.97 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.83 to $4.19. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Globant.

Globant (NYSE:GLOB) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The information technology services provider reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.20. Globant had a return on equity of 10.92% and a net margin of 6.40%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on GLOB shares. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Globant from $222.00 to $234.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Wedbush upped their target price on shares of Globant from $215.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Globant from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Globant in a research note on Friday, December 4th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Globant from $203.00 to $236.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $224.25.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Globant during the third quarter worth approximately $44,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Globant during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,000. IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in shares of Globant by 1,104.0% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 301 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 276 shares during the last quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Globant by 1,300.0% during the fourth quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 238 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HM Payson & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Globant during the third quarter valued at approximately $56,000. 89.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE GLOB traded down $2.53 on Friday, reaching $204.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,975 shares, compared to its average volume of 211,700. The firm has a market cap of $8.17 billion, a PE ratio of 162.87 and a beta of 1.24. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $212.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $196.84. Globant has a 52 week low of $70.83 and a 52 week high of $244.72. The company has a current ratio of 3.44, a quick ratio of 3.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

Globant Company Profile

Globant SA operates as a technology services company worldwide. The company offers machine learning, pattern recognition, and natural language understanding services. It also provides process appraisal, automated, process evolution, delivery management, agile consultancy, management consulting, user experience, visual and service design, industrial design, consultancy, fast prototyping, app evolution, platform integration, and hardware integration services.

