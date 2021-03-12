$0.83 EPS Expected for Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI) to post earnings per share of $0.83 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for Gaming and Leisure Properties’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.85 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.81. Gaming and Leisure Properties reported earnings of $0.88 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 5.7%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, April 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Gaming and Leisure Properties will report full-year earnings of $3.36 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.27 to $3.48. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $3.43 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.35 to $3.53. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Gaming and Leisure Properties.

Gaming and Leisure Properties (NASDAQ:GLPI) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by ($0.09). Gaming and Leisure Properties had a net margin of 39.46% and a return on equity of 21.46%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James assumed coverage on Gaming and Leisure Properties in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating and a $52.00 price objective on the stock. Loop Capital assumed coverage on Gaming and Leisure Properties in a report on Monday, November 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Gaming and Leisure Properties from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Gaming and Leisure Properties from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH boosted their target price on Gaming and Leisure Properties from $31.50 to $47.50 in a report on Friday, December 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $43.96.

In other news, CAO Desiree A. Burke sold 33,692 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.16, for a total value of $1,386,762.72. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 140,762 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,793,763.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Matthew Demchyk sold 13,562 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.73, for a total transaction of $579,504.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 58,692 shares of company stock worth $2,429,413 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 5.83% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of GLPI. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Gaming and Leisure Properties during the fourth quarter worth about $99,034,000. Long Pond Capital LP purchased a new position in Gaming and Leisure Properties during the third quarter worth about $69,847,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 10.5% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,205,344 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $687,107,000 after purchasing an additional 1,546,107 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 20,057.9% during the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 1,448,548 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $61,403,000 after purchasing an additional 1,441,362 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. increased its holdings in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 119.2% in the fourth quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 620,005 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,288,000 after buying an additional 337,127 shares in the last quarter. 83.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GLPI stock traded up $0.33 during trading on Friday, hitting $42.02. The stock had a trading volume of 85,139 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,305,528. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.60, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.14. Gaming and Leisure Properties has a twelve month low of $12.78 and a twelve month high of $45.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.04 and a beta of 1.06. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $42.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $40.45.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 9th will be given a $0.65 dividend. This is a positive change from Gaming and Leisure Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 8th. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.19%. Gaming and Leisure Properties’s payout ratio is presently 69.77%.

About Gaming and Leisure Properties

GLPI is engaged in the business of acquiring, financing, and owning real estate property to be leased to gaming operators in triple-net lease arrangements, pursuant to which the tenant is responsible for all facility maintenance, insurance required in connection with the leased properties and the business conducted on the leased properties, taxes levied on or with respect to the leased properties and all utilities and other services necessary or appropriate for the leased properties and the business conducted on the leased properties.

