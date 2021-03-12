$1.03 EPS Expected for Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts forecast that Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) will report $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Nine analysts have made estimates for Electronic Arts’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.97 and the highest is $1.18. Electronic Arts posted earnings of $1.34 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 23.1%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Electronic Arts will report full-year earnings of $5.56 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.50 to $5.70. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $6.08 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.86 to $6.27. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Electronic Arts.

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The game software company reported $3.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.96 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $2.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.38 billion. Electronic Arts had a return on equity of 17.85% and a net margin of 23.51%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.52 EPS.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on EA. Atlantic Securities downgraded Electronic Arts from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $155.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Electronic Arts from $133.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Cowen boosted their price objective on Electronic Arts from $161.00 to $171.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Barclays boosted their price objective on Electronic Arts from $124.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, MKM Partners boosted their target price on Electronic Arts from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $152.23.

NASDAQ:EA traded down $0.52 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $130.82. The stock had a trading volume of 51,247 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,018,024. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $141.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $133.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.94, a P/E/G ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.92. Electronic Arts has a one year low of $85.69 and a one year high of $150.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 2.75 and a current ratio of 2.75.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 2nd. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.52%. Electronic Arts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 14.29%.

In other Electronic Arts news, General Counsel Jacob J. Schatz sold 1,000 shares of Electronic Arts stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.95, for a total value of $141,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 17,735 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,517,483.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Vijayanthimala Singh sold 800 shares of Electronic Arts stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.84, for a total transaction of $107,872.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 108,080 shares of company stock valued at $15,825,890 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.92% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Electronic Arts by 13.6% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 22,993,496 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $3,301,866,000 after acquiring an additional 2,747,815 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in shares of Electronic Arts by 2.0% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 12,334,892 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $1,608,593,000 after acquiring an additional 238,082 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in shares of Electronic Arts by 23.1% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 11,314,902 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $1,624,820,000 after acquiring an additional 2,125,286 shares during the period. Public Investment Fund bought a new stake in shares of Electronic Arts in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,065,538,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in Electronic Arts by 10.9% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,378,124 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $485,099,000 after buying an additional 332,571 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.95% of the company’s stock.

Electronic Arts Company Profile

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. The company develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Need for Speed, and Plants v.

