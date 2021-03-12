$1.12 EPS Expected for PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) This Quarter

Brokerages expect PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) to announce earnings of $1.12 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have made estimates for PepsiCo’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.16 and the lowest is $1.06. PepsiCo reported earnings of $1.07 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 4.7%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, April 15th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that PepsiCo will report full-year earnings of $6.04 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.92 to $6.12. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $6.51 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.35 to $6.61. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow PepsiCo.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 11th. The company reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.02. PepsiCo had a net margin of 10.27% and a return on equity of 56.28%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on PEP. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of PepsiCo from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $153.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, January 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of PepsiCo in a research report on Sunday, February 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of PepsiCo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $142.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, February 12th. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of PepsiCo in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $136.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $143.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $144.78.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PEP. Buckingham Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of PepsiCo by 21.4% during the 3rd quarter. Buckingham Capital Management Inc. now owns 29,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,097,000 after acquiring an additional 5,208 shares during the period. North Star Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of PepsiCo by 14.7% during the 3rd quarter. North Star Asset Management Inc. now owns 25,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,588,000 after acquiring an additional 3,322 shares during the period. Capital Advisors Inc. OK lifted its position in shares of PepsiCo by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK now owns 1,688,661 shares of the company’s stock valued at $234,048,000 after acquiring an additional 5,500 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its position in shares of PepsiCo by 17.1% during the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 96,734 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,408,000 after purchasing an additional 14,120 shares during the last quarter. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its position in shares of PepsiCo by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 376,639 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,202,000 after purchasing an additional 3,107 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.94% of the company’s stock.

PepsiCo stock traded up $0.51 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $132.76. 398,446 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,464,289. PepsiCo has a fifty-two week low of $101.42 and a fifty-two week high of $148.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $183.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.28, a PEG ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.57. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $135.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $139.47. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 5th will be given a dividend of $1.0225 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 4th. This represents a $4.09 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.08%. PepsiCo’s payout ratio is 73.96%.

PepsiCo Company Profile

PepsiCo, Inc operates as a food and beverage company worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

