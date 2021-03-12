$1.18 EPS Expected for Virtu Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIRT) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Virtu Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIRT) to post earnings of $1.18 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Virtu Financial’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.12 to $1.30. Virtu Financial posted earnings per share of $2.05 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 42.4%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, May 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Virtu Financial will report full year earnings of $3.10 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.46 to $3.47. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $2.61 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.21 to $2.99. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Virtu Financial.

Virtu Financial (NASDAQ:VIRT) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The financial services provider reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.37. The company had revenue of $455.93 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $358.12 million. Virtu Financial had a net margin of 17.49% and a return on equity of 52.12%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on VIRT. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Virtu Financial from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price target on shares of Virtu Financial from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Virtu Financial from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $34.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $28.44.

Shares of NASDAQ VIRT traded up $1.16 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $29.60. 1,840,374 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,765,311. Virtu Financial has a 12-month low of $17.30 and a 12-month high of $29.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.75. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $27.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.87. The firm has a market cap of $5.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.00 and a beta of -0.26.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 1st will be paid a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 26th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.24%. Virtu Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 157.38%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of VIRT. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Virtu Financial during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Virtu Financial in the fourth quarter worth $43,000. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Virtu Financial by 333.3% in the fourth quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 2,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Virtu Financial in the fourth quarter worth $69,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in shares of Virtu Financial by 151.7% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 3,649 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 2,199 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.27% of the company’s stock.

Virtu Financial

Virtu Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides market making and liquidity services through its proprietary, multi-asset, and multi-currency technology platform to the financial markets worldwide. The company's Market Making segment principally consists of market making in the cash, futures, and options markets across equities, options, fixed income, currencies, and commodities.

