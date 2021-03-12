$1.57 EPS Expected for Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) to announce earnings of $1.57 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Fourteen analysts have provided estimates for Mastercard’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.42 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.84. Mastercard reported earnings of $1.83 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 14.2%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Mastercard will report full year earnings of $8.00 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.28 to $8.54. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $10.31 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.12 to $11.00. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Mastercard.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The credit services provider reported $1.64 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.13. Mastercard had a return on equity of 114.80% and a net margin of 43.13%. The company had revenue of $4.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.01 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.07 EPS. Mastercard’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Mastercard from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $358.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on Mastercard in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $380.00 price target on the stock. Truist raised their price target on Mastercard from $415.00 to $450.00 in a report on Friday, March 5th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Mastercard from $350.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Mastercard from $383.00 to $420.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Mastercard presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $361.27.

In other Mastercard news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 57,198 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $316.72, for a total transaction of $18,115,750.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 108,725,417 shares in the company, valued at $34,435,514,072.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Edward Grunde Mclaughlin sold 13,248 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $350.73, for a total value of $4,646,471.04. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 38,447 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,484,516.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 764,346 shares of company stock valued at $252,786,532 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 3.79% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in MA. Trust Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Mastercard by 79.9% during the third quarter. Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 4,502 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,522,000 after acquiring an additional 1,999 shares in the last quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Mastercard by 27.4% during the third quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC now owns 2,866 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $969,000 after acquiring an additional 616 shares in the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its stake in shares of Mastercard by 3.3% during the third quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 19,555 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $6,613,000 after acquiring an additional 628 shares in the last quarter. Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC raised its stake in shares of Mastercard by 29.6% during the third quarter. Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC now owns 1,935 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $654,000 after acquiring an additional 442 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Radnor Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Mastercard by 72.1% during the third quarter. Radnor Capital Management LLC now owns 1,299 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $439,000 after acquiring an additional 544 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.64% of the company’s stock.

Mastercard stock traded up $3.72 during trading on Friday, reaching $380.24. The company had a trading volume of 97,028 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,653,885. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $339.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $336.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $377.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.19. Mastercard has a 52 week low of $199.99 and a 52 week high of $387.32.

Mastercard declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, December 8th that allows the company to buyback $6.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the credit services provider to reacquire up to 1.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 7th. Investors of record on Friday, April 9th will be given a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 8th. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.46%. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.65%.

Mastercard Company Profile

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services.

