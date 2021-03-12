12th Street Asset Management Company LLC Purchases Shares of 74,714 Skechers U.S.A., Inc. (NYSE:SKX)

12th Street Asset Management Company LLC purchased a new stake in Skechers U.S.A., Inc. (NYSE:SKX) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 74,714 shares of the textile maker’s stock, valued at approximately $2,685,000. Skechers U.S.A. makes up approximately 0.6% of 12th Street Asset Management Company LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest holding.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Strs Ohio grew its stake in Skechers U.S.A. by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 102,366 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $3,679,000 after purchasing an additional 294 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp grew its stake in Skechers U.S.A. by 6.4% in the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 10,541 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $319,000 after purchasing an additional 637 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Skechers U.S.A. by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 15,533 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $558,000 after purchasing an additional 726 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its position in shares of Skechers U.S.A. by 63.5% in the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 2,264 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $81,000 after buying an additional 879 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Absher Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Skechers U.S.A. by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Absher Wealth Management LLC now owns 21,535 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $774,000 after buying an additional 1,024 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.43% of the company’s stock.

SKX traded up $0.93 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $38.77. 9,526 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,429,251. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a current ratio of 2.69. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $36.50 and its 200 day moving average price is $34.12. The company has a market cap of $6.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.65 and a beta of 1.26. Skechers U.S.A., Inc. has a one year low of $17.06 and a one year high of $39.38.

Skechers U.S.A. (NYSE:SKX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The textile maker reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.31 billion. Skechers U.S.A. had a return on equity of 5.25% and a net margin of 2.28%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Skechers U.S.A., Inc. will post 0.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Jeffrey Greenberg sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.87, for a total value of $55,305.00. Also, President Michael Greenberg sold 125,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.12, for a total value of $4,765,000.00. Insiders have sold a total of 396,500 shares of company stock valued at $15,112,705 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 28.08% of the company’s stock.

SKX has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Skechers U.S.A. from $38.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. B. Riley lifted their price objective on Skechers U.S.A. from $39.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Skechers U.S.A. from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Skechers U.S.A. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $38.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Skechers U.S.A. from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, November 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.20.

Skechers U.S.A. Profile

Skechers U.SA, Inc designs, develops, markets, and distributes footwear for men, women, and children; and performance footwear for men and women under the Skechers brand worldwide. It operates through three segments: Domestic Wholesale Sales, International Wholesale Sales, and Retail Sales. The company offers casual boots, shoes, and sandals for men; shoes, oxfords and slip-ons, lug outsole and fashion boots, and casual sandals for women; dress casuals, seasonal sandals and boots, classic and wide fit, and relaxed fit casuals for men and women; and casual athletic line for men and women under the Skechers USA brand.

