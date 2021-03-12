13,034 Shares in Cleveland-Cliffs Inc (NYSE:CLF) Acquired by Veriti Management LLC

Veriti Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs Inc (NYSE:CLF) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 13,034 shares of the mining company’s stock, valued at approximately $190,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of CLF. Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its position in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs by 41.5% during the 4th quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 40,983 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $599,000 after purchasing an additional 12,026 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in Cleveland-Cliffs by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 1,328,449 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $19,342,000 after buying an additional 51,573 shares in the last quarter. Aequim Alternative Investments LP boosted its stake in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs by 947.8% during the 4th quarter. Aequim Alternative Investments LP now owns 15,000,000 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $2,186,000 after acquiring an additional 13,568,400 shares in the last quarter. Merriman Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs in the 4th quarter worth $30,833,000. Finally, LS Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs by 62.6% during the fourth quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 18,275 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $266,000 after purchasing an additional 7,033 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 67.60% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Keith Koci purchased 15,000 shares of Cleveland-Cliffs stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 5th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $13.45 per share, for a total transaction of $201,750.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 210,033 shares in the company, valued at $2,824,943.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.83% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several analysts have issued reports on CLF shares. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded Cleveland-Cliffs from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 18th. KeyCorp cut their price target on shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. B. Riley raised their price objective on shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. BNP Paribas raised shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $22.30 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Cleveland-Cliffs from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $16.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.36.

Shares of NYSE:CLF opened at $15.97 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $15.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.84. Cleveland-Cliffs Inc has a 12-month low of $2.63 and a 12-month high of $18.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.97 billion, a P/E ratio of -57.04 and a beta of 2.24.

Cleveland-Cliffs (NYSE:CLF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The mining company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.04). Cleveland-Cliffs had a negative return on equity of 2.69% and a negative net margin of 3.38%. The company had revenue of $2.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.36 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.23 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 322.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Cleveland-Cliffs Inc will post -0.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Cleveland-Cliffs

Cleveland-Cliffs Inc operates as an iron ore mining company in the United States. The company operates four iron ore mines in Michigan and Minnesota. It sells its products to integrated steel companies and steel producers in the United States and the Asia Pacific. The company was formerly known as Cliffs Natural Resources Inc and changed its name to Cleveland-Cliffs Inc in August 2017.

