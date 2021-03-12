1,329 Shares in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) Bought by SSI Investment Management LLC

SSI Investment Management LLC bought a new position in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 1,329 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $224,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in United Parcel Service by 243.8% in the 4th quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 165 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Oder Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in United Parcel Service in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in United Parcel Service in the 4th quarter worth $35,000. D Orazio & Associates Inc. lifted its stake in United Parcel Service by 108.0% in the 4th quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 208 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Research & Management Co. raised its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 68.3% during the 4th quarter. American Research & Management Co. now owns 212 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. 55.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Craig Hallum upped their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $12.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $202.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $184.00 to $193.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $200.00 price target on shares of United Parcel Service and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $180.00 price target on shares of United Parcel Service and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $158.61.

In other news, insider Laura J. Lane sold 2,375 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.93, for a total value of $375,083.75. Also, Director Wayne M. Hewett purchased 625 shares of United Parcel Service stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $159.82 per share, for a total transaction of $99,887.50. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 868 shares in the company, valued at approximately $138,723.76. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.57% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE UPS traded up $0.41 during trading on Friday, hitting $167.65. The company had a trading volume of 122,427 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,647,838. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $160.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $164.73. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $82.00 and a fifty-two week high of $178.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $145.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.16.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The transportation company reported $2.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.14 by $0.52. The firm had revenue of $24.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.85 billion. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 5.71% and a return on equity of 161.20%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.11 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 7.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 22nd were paid a dividend of $1.02 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 19th. This is an increase from United Parcel Service’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.01. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.43%. United Parcel Service’s payout ratio is 54.18%.

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, transportation, logistics, and financial services. It operates through three segments: U.S. Domestic Package, International Package, and Supply Chain & Freight. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

