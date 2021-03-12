152,823 Shares in Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. (NYSE:MSGS) Acquired by Wells Fargo & Company MN

Wells Fargo & Company MN bought a new position in shares of Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. (NYSE:MSGS) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 152,823 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,135,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AdvisorNet Financial Inc acquired a new stake in Madison Square Garden Sports during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Private Capital Group LLC acquired a new stake in Madison Square Garden Sports during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. acquired a new stake in Madison Square Garden Sports during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new stake in Madison Square Garden Sports during the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new stake in Madison Square Garden Sports during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. 70.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MSGS stock opened at $195.17 on Thursday. Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. has a twelve month low of $140.15 and a twelve month high of $251.35. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $182.97 and its 200-day moving average is $175.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.71 billion, a PE ratio of -35.88 and a beta of 1.00.

Madison Square Garden Sports (NYSE:MSGS) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The company reported ($1.68) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.46) by ($0.22). The firm had revenue of $28.77 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.24 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $3.93 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 95.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. will post -5.79 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have issued reports on MSGS shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Madison Square Garden Sports from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Madison Square Garden Sports from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Macquarie increased their price target on Madison Square Garden Sports from $190.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Barclays started coverage on Madison Square Garden Sports in a report on Monday, January 11th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $224.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $205.89.

Madison Square Garden Sports Company Profile

Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. operates as a professional sports company. Its portfolio of assets include the New York Knickerbockers of the National Basketball Association (NBA), and the New York Rangers of the National Hockey League; two development league teams, including the Hartford Wolf Pack of the American Hockey League, and the Westchester Knicks of the NBA G League; Knicks Gaming, an esports franchise; and esports teams.

