156,900 Shares in ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF (NYSEARCA:HACK) Acquired by Stelac Advisory Services LLC

Stelac Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF (NYSEARCA:HACK) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 156,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,326,000. ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF makes up about 2.4% of Stelac Advisory Services LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Stelac Advisory Services LLC owned about 0.43% of ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $51,981,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in shares of ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $3,996,000. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $3,941,000. Simplex Trading LLC lifted its position in shares of ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF by 2,156.1% in the 4th quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 47,784 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,750,000 after acquiring an additional 45,666 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $2,099,000.

HACK stock traded up $0.30 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $56.62. The company had a trading volume of 2,942 shares, compared to its average volume of 300,798. ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF has a 1 year low of $29.02 and a 1 year high of $64.36. The company has a 50 day moving average of $59.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of $52.90.

